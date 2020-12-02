The Colts aren't expecting Campbell (knee) to return from injured reserve this season, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Citing a team source, Keefer relays that it would take a "minor miracle" for Campbell to play again in 2020 after the wideout required surgery in October to address injuries to the MCL and PCL in his left knee. The 23-year-old has now had both of his first two professional seasons end early due to injuries, as he was limited to just seven appearances as a rookie. Campbell played in just two games in 2020, hauling in six of nine targets for 71 yards in a season-opening loss to the Jaguars before exiting with the knee injury on the first drive of the Colts' Week 2 win over the Vikings.