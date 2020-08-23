Campbell has had a strong training camp so far and has looked explosive, Kevin Bowen of The Fan105.5 FM Indianapolis reports. "He looks strong, fast, smart, explosive, good hands, understands the offense, consistent," head coach Frank Reich said. "It's early but that's what we are looking for from him. Now we just need that to continue to build."

The 2019 second-round pick had terrible luck as a rookie, suffering a sports hernia, a broken hand, a fractured foot and a hamstring injury, which limited him to seven games. Reich earlier in the summer mentioned the slot as a place where Campbell can operate, but his speed could see him used in several roles. Either way, a healthy training camp could have him poised for a large role in the offense.