Campbell caught five passes for 67 yards on six targets against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Campbell has been rather busy in Matt Ryan's last four starts, drawing 38 targets and turning them into 29 catches for 270 yards and three touchdowns (76.3 percent catch rate, 7.1 yards per target). So long as Ryan remains the Indianapolis starting quarterback, Campbell might continue to turn a corner. He'll try to keep rolling against Pittsburgh in Week 12.