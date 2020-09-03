Campbell (concussion) practiced for a second consecutive day Wednesday and was not wearing a red non-contact jersey, the Indianapolis Star reports.

It's not clear if he's been cleared from the concussion protocol, but he's making progress and it looks like he could be ready for Week 1. Campbell entered the protocol after a minor car accident last week. If and when he's healthy, Campbell seems like the top candidate to work with T.Y. Hilton and rookie second-rounder Michael Pittman when the Colts employ three-wide formations.