Coach Frank Reich said Campbell (hand) could be able to play Sunday against the Titans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Campbell suffered the fractured hand Week 9 against the Steelers and has missed the last three games as a result. The rookie second-round pick's participation at practice later this week should provide a clearer idea of his potential availability for this weekend.

