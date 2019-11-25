Colts' Parris Campbell: May return Week 13
Coach Frank Reich said Campbell (hand) could be able to play Sunday against the Titans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Campbell suffered the fractured hand Week 9 against the Steelers and has missed the last three games as a result. The rookie second-round pick's participation at practice later this week should provide a clearer idea of his potential availability for this weekend.
