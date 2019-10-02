Play

Campbell (abdomen) didn't practice Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Campbell's Week 5 status gains added import, with T.Y. Hilton still dealing with a quad injury and also unable to practice Wednesday. Campbell recorded five catches for 25 yards on a season-high eight targets in this past Sunday's loss to Oakland.

