Campbell (hamstring) won't practice Monday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Campbell hasn't participated in training camp since July 28, when a hamstring injury brought an early end to his best day on the practice field. He was held out of the preseason opener and doesn't have much time to get healthy before Saturday's exhibition against the Browns. The rookie's continued absence is lowering his odds to beat out Chester Rogers for the slot job.

