Campbell caught four of five targets for 43 yards and had one carry for two yards in Sunday's 54-19 loss to Dallas.

Campbell was one the few bright spots for the Colts' passing game in an otherwise forgettable showing from the entire unit. The 2019 second-round pick was able to bounce back from a rough Week 12, but the end results were still middling from a fantasy perspective. Campbell and the Colts are off for Week 14, resuming play against the Vikings on Dec. 18.