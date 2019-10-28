Play

Campbell did not have a target and played just eight snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Denver.

Campbell returned after missing three weeks due to an abdominal injury, but wasn't much a part of the game plan. It's notable that he was active while Deon Cain was inactive for the game. Campbell had eight targets in his previous game in Week 4, so the Colts may have tried to ease him back into action.

