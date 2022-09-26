Campbell started at receiver next to Michael Pittman, but had just two receptions for ten yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Kansas City.

Campbell played on 58 of the offense's 71 snaps, outpacing Alec Pierce (32) and Ashton Dulin (18). However, Pierce had five targets in his return from a concussion. Campbell has been almost a non-factor in the offense despite seeing the second most snaps among receivers with just five receptions for 47 yards and no touchdowns through three games. He could be at risk of losing his starting job before too long.