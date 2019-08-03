Colts' Parris Campbell: Not practicing
Campbell (hamstring) did not practice Saturday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
That's now three consecutive missed practices for Campbell, but the Colts don't appear to be overly worried about the status of their 2019 second-round pick. The team has given no indication Campbell will miss the opening preseason contest Thursday against the Bills.
