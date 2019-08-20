Campbell (hamstring) probably won't return to the field this week, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

On the plus side, the rookie wideout has "taken another positive step forward" in his recovery process. Campbell will thus continue to work his way toward being available for Week 1 action. Once healthy, the 6-foot, 205-pounder will look to secure a role behind T.Y. Hilton and Devin Funchess in the team's wideout pecking order. Initially, volume could be an issue for Campbell, but that could pick up for him as the season rolls along, once injuries (inevitably) hit Indy's receiving corps.