Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Campbell (knee) is not yet officially ruled out for the year, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Reich declined to provide a timetable for Campbell's recovery, or specify whether he'll require any procedures to repair the sprained MCL and PCL in his left knee, but it at least looks as though the second-year pro could return down the stretch. With rookie second-round pick Michael Pittman (calf) also now nursing what looks like a multi-week injury, the stage appears set for Zach Pascal, Daurice Fountain, Ashton Dulin and Dezmon Patmon to take on expanded roles behind T.Y. Hilton.