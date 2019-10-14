Colts' Parris Campbell: Not yet practicing
Campbell (abdomen) wasn't present for Monday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The Colts won't reveal their first injury report of Week 7 until Wednesday, but Campbell's absence from Monday's session coming off a bye week suggests that he's still in rehab mode after undergoing an abdominal procedure earlier this month. Assuming Campbell remains sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Texans, the likes of Zach Pascal, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers should all be in store for meaningful roles in the receiver rotation behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton.
