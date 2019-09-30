Colts' Parris Campbell: Nursing abdominal issue
Campbell suffered an abdomen injury during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Raiders, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
Campbell picked up the abdomen injury during the second quarter of Sunday's loss, but he was able to retake the field and play the whole second half. It's encouraging that the rookie second-round pick was able to finish the game, but the nature and severity of his issue still remain undisclosed. With T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) also managing an injury, the Colts may kick off practice this week with only Deon Cain, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Ashton Dulin as healthy options at the receiver position.
