Colts' Parris Campbell: Out after abdominal procedure
Coach Frank Reich relayed Friday that Campbell is out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure to address an abdominal injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Reich didn't officially rule Campbell out beyond Sunday's game in Kansas City, but the wideout will most likely miss multiple contests after going under the knife. It's a disappointing development for the rookie, who had just garnered a season-high eight targets while playing 63 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 4 loss to the Raiders. Campbell's absence should help the likes of Zach Pascal, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers earn regular snaps as depth wideouts behind No. 1 receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 5 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...