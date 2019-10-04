Coach Frank Reich relayed Friday that Campbell is out indefinitely after undergoing a procedure to address an abdominal injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Reich didn't officially rule Campbell out beyond Sunday's game in Kansas City, but the wideout will most likely miss multiple contests after going under the knife. It's a disappointing development for the rookie, who had just garnered a season-high eight targets while playing 63 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 4 loss to the Raiders. Campbell's absence should help the likes of Zach Pascal, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers earn regular snaps as depth wideouts behind No. 1 receiver T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps).