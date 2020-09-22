The Colts placed Campbell (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Indianapolis hasn't outlined a formal timeline for Campbell's return after he sprained the MCL and PCL in his left knee early in Sunday's win over the Vikings, but his move to IR ensures that he'll be sidelined for at least three games. According to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Tuesday that Zach Pascal would serve as Campbell's primary replacement at slot receiver, though Indianapolis could take a committee approach to the position that may also result in T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman and Nyheim Hines getting reps.