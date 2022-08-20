Campbell wasn't targeted in Saturday's 27-26 preseason loss to the Lions.
Campbell played nine snaps on the first drive, but Nick Foles didn't look his way. Rookie Alec Pierce, who's competing with Campbell for a starting role, caught his only target for nine yards, so neither player did much to create separation in their competition. Campbell will likely be more involved in the Colts' preseason finale, Aug. 27 against the Buccaneers.
