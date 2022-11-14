Campbell caught seven of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders.

With Matt Ryan back under center, the fourth-year wideout set a new season high in receiving yards while capping his day with a 35-yard TD grab in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winning score. Campbell has already posted career highs in catches (39), yards (373) and TDs (three) across the board this season, largely because he's been able to stay healthy -- his prior career high for games played was only seven, but he has yet to miss a contest in 2022. The whole Colts offense could struggle to make an impact in Week 11 against the Eagles, however.