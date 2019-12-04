Play

Campbell (hand) practiced fully Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Campbell is bouncing back from a fractured hand that he suffered in Week 9 and his full participation at practice Wednesday suggests that he's trending toward a return to action Sunday against the Buccaneers. If he is back this weekend, Campbell would provide the Colts' wideout corps with a much-needed boost, with T.Y. Hilton iffy for Week 14 action due to a calf injury.

