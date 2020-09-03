Campbell has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

That was confirmed by coach Frank Reich on Thursday, who added that the wideout is "full-go" for practice. Campbell -- whose 2019 rookie season was stalled by injuries -- now looks like the top candidate to work alongside T.Y. Hilton and rookie second-rounder Michael Pittman when the Colts roll with three-wideout formations to start the coming season.

More News