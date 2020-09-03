Campbell has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
That was confirmed by coach Frank Reich on Thursday, who added that the wideout is "full-go" for practice. Campbell -- whose 2019 rookie season was stalled by injuries -- now looks like the top candidate to work alongside T.Y. Hilton and rookie second-rounder Michael Pittman when the Colts roll with three-wideout formations to start the coming season.
More News
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Makes more progress•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Returns to field, still in protocol•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Concussed in car accident•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Looks explosive in camp•
-
Colts' Parris Campbell: Returns to health•