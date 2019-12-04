Play

Campbell (hand) will practice Wednesday, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Campbell logged a trio of limited practices last week before being ruled out to face the Titans, so he could realistically have a similar cap on his reps Wednesday. With T.Y. Hilton (calf) also not practicing, the Colts' healthy receiver corps currently consists of Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, Ashton Dulin and Chad Williams. If the rookie second-round pick manages to return to full health in time to suit up against the Buccaneers on Sunday, he stands to benefit from a both a favorable matchup and increased target share.

