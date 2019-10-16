Colts' Parris Campbell: Remains sidelined
Campbell (abdomen) didn't practice Wednesday.
Per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site, Campbell has made progress since undergoing a procedure to his abdomen, but the wideout is looking pretty iffy for Sunday's game against the Texans at this stage. If he remains out this weekend, Zach Pascal, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers would be in the mix for wideout snaps behind top option T.Y. Hilton.
