Colts' Parris Campbell: Returning to action Week 8
Campbell (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Campbell received the green light to return from a three-week absence after he was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. Due to the time Campbell missed, it wouldn't be surprising if the Colts eased the wideout back into the mix Sunday with a more modest snap count. Campbell peaked at a 63-percent snap share the last time he suited up Week 4 versus Oakland, catching five of eight targets for 25 yards in that contest.
