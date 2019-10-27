Campbell (abdomen) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Campbell received the green light to return from a three-week absence after he was able to practice on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday. Due to the time Campbell missed, it wouldn't be surprising if the Colts eased the wideout back into the mix Sunday with a more modest snap count. Campbell peaked at a 63-percent snap share the last time he suited up Week 4 versus Oakland, catching five of eight targets for 25 yards in that contest.

