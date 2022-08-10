Campbell (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, going through 7-on-7s with his teammates, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Campbell was held out of practice Monday and said he'd be back by Wednesday. So far, so good, even if he wasn't a full participant. The 2019 second-round pick has played only 15 games through three seasons, but he's the favorite for slot work in Indy and could even get some run outside in two-wide formations (perhaps depending on the development of rookie second-round pick Alec Pierce).