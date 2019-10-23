Colts' Parris Campbell: Returns to practice
Campbell (abdomen) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
As expected, Campbell returned to the practice field after undergoing surgery and missing the last two games. He appears to have a shot to get back into game action Sunday against the Broncos, and a full-speed practice would extinguish any doubts. Campbell recorded a 63-percent snap share and five receptions for 25 yards in Week 4 when T.Y. Hilton was out with a quadriceps injury, and the rookie second-round pick will battle Chester Rogers for the No. 3 role once he's fully healthy.
