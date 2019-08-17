Campbell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Kevin Bowen of 1070thefan.com reports.

Campbell suffered a minor setback this past Sunday and has now been sidelined since July 28, so his preseason debut will be pushed back until at least Aug. 24 when the Colts host the Bears. The rookie's extended absence will allow Chester Rogers to see additional reps with the first-team offense in the slot.