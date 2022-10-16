Campbell secured seven of 11 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Campbell came out of nowhere to generate season-best reception, yardage and target totals. He also was on the receiving end of one of Matt Ryan's trio of touchdown tosses, recording a four-yard scoring grab late in the second quarter for his first visit to the end zone since Week 6 of last season. Campbell's first opportunity to build on the strong all-around effort comes in a Week 7 road matchup against the Titans.