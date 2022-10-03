Campbell had four receptions for 43 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Campbell nearly duplicated his output from the first three games (47 yards) combined. Despite his best game of the season, Campbell played on just 67% of the snaps on offense after playing 77% or more the first three games as the Colts utilized two- and three-tight end sets more frequently. Campbell may continue to have a smaller role in the offense despite his slight increase in production.