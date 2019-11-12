Colts' Parris Campbell: Seeking Week 13 return
Campbell (hand) is aiming to return Week 13 against the Titans, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Campbell is in the midst of the second multi-game absence of his rookie season, previously having missing a pair of contests following surgery on his abdomen. He told George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin that he suffered the broken hand in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 9 loss at Pittsburgh, which seemingly will keep him sidelined for three contests. If Campbell's hopes come to pass, he'll complete his recovery in time for a Dec. 1 divisional matchup with Tennessee.
