Campbell caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Of Matt Ryan's 199 passing yards, 159 went to either Michael Pittman or rookie tight end Jelani Woods, and Pittman caught the Colts' lone touchdown pass of the night. Campbell had demonstrated decent chemistry with Ryan prior to this dud, but the 25-year-old wide receiver will remain a hit-or-miss option in Week 13 against Dallas as part of a Colts passing game that's failed to find consistency in 2022.