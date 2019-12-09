Colts' Parris Campbell: Shut down for season
The Colts placed Campbell on injured reserve Monday due to an unspecified issue.
After missing four games following surgery to address a fractured right hand, Campbell returned to action in a starting role in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers, playing 31 of the Colts' 63 offensive snaps (49 percent) in the contest and finishing with three catches for 12 yards on five targets. Campbell wasn't known to have suffered from an injury during the game, but his move to IR implies that the Colts weren't anticipating him playing in any of their final three games. Expect more clarity on Campbell's health situation to come in the next few days, but he'll nonetheless conclude a disappointing rookie campaign with 18 receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown over seven appearances.
