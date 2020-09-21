Campbell (knee) suffered a PCL injury during Sunday's win over the Vikings and is expected to be out indefinitely, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Campbell had to be carted off the field Sunday after injuring his knee, so it's encouraging to see that he avoided the worst-case scenario of an ACL tear. However, the results of Monday's MRI make it look as though Campbell is in danger of missing significant time. It appears to be only a matter of time before the Colts officially rule Campbell out for Week 3 against the Jets, in which case Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal will be in line to see increased work across from T.Y. Hilton.