Campbell had one reception for one yard and one carry for seven yards in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He played 18 snaps on offense in his professional debut. He also averaged 22 yards on two kick returns.

Campbell had a minimal role in the offense in Week 1, but he could get more playing time with Devin Funchess breaking a collarbone in the loss. It was mildly surprising that Campbell emerged as the kickoff returner and it was thought he could return punts, so he'll have some extra value in the return game.