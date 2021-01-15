General manager Chris Ballard said that Campbell (knee) will be "a valuable member of [the Colts] moving forward" and called the 23-year-old's recent injuries "bad luck," George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Ballard made clear that Campbell remains in good standing with Indianapolis' coaching staff despite having begun his career with back-to-back injury-plagued seasons. Campbell flashed a bit of his tantalizing upside against Jacksonville back in Week 1, securing six of nine catches for 71 yards, but he suffered what proved to be a season-ending knee injury after playing just two offensive snaps the next game. After undergoing October surgery to address both MCL and PCL injuries in his left knee, Campbell's next task will be returning to full health in time to begin the Colts' offseason program. With T.Y. Hilton scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, Campbell is facing prime opportunity to lock in one of Indianapolis' top receiver spots alongside Michael Pittman for 2021.