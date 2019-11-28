Play

Campbell (hand) remained limited at practice Thursday.

We'll look for added clarity with regard to Campbell's Week 13 status no later than Friday, but with T.Y. Hilton (calf) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans and Devin Funchess (collarbone) not yet ready to play, Campbell -- if available -- could step into a key role in the team's passing game this weekend.

