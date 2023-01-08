Campbell secured six of nine targets for 42 yards and rushed once for 26 yards in the Colts' 32-31 loss to the Texans on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Indianapolis.

Campbell put a strong cap on his first fully healthy season since his rookie 2019 campaign, logging action in all 17 games and putting together a career-best 63-623-3 line through the air that he complemented with 58 rushing yards on five attempts. The fourth-year speedster tied Deon Jackson for the team lead in receptions and paced the Colts in targets on the afternoon, making it a noteworthy afternoon all the way around. Campbell is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, and he could certainly be an intriguing mid-level asset on the open market if he doesn't return to Indianapolis under what will almost certainly be a new coaching staff.