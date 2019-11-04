Colts' Parris Campbell: Suffers fractured hand
Campbell broke his hand during Sunday's loss to the Steelers and will undergo surgery, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Campbell will miss time, but the Colts don't plan on placing him on injured reserve. This means Campbell has a shot to return at some point during the regular season, and he should be good to go if the Colts make the playoffs. It's a disappointing diagnosis, and Campbell is coming off the best performance of his rookie campaign, as he hauled in all five targets for 53 yards Sunday and rushed three times for 27 yards. The Colts will already be without T.Y. Hilton (calf) for the next two games, so Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Deon Cain figure to be the team's top-three receivers.
