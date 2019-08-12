Campbell (hamstring) had a minor setback Sunday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Held out of practice since July 28, the rookie second-round pick was gearing up for a return early this week. He now appears likely to miss a second straight preseason game, but Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports that the Colts are optimistic about Campbell returning to practice soon. He still has time to challenge Chester Rogers for slot snaps.

