Campbell secured two of three targets for 22 yards during the Colts' 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos on Thursday.

Campbell racked up a season-high 43 receiving yards during last week's loss to the Titans, but he was less effective in Thursday's low-scoring victory. The 2019 second-rounder hasn't been targeted more than four times in any of the first five games of the season, and he's secured 11 of 15 targets for 112 yards to begin the year.