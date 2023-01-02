Campbell brought in three of six targets for 52 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Colts' 38-10 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Campbell led the Colts in receiving yardage thanks almost entirely to a 49-yard grab. The speedster has been blessed with an extended stretch of good health for the first time in his career this season, and he'll look to build on what was his best receiving yardage total since Week 11 in the regular-season finale versus the Texans at home.
