Campbell had three receptions for 24 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Campbell's role in the offense continues to grow as he played 32 snaps on offense after 18 snaps each of the first two weeks. He also had career highs in receptions and targets after just one each the first two games. While the workload has been spread pretty evenly between the Indy receivers after T.Y. Hilton, Campbell could continue to earn a larger role.