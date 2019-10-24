Play

Campbell (abdomen) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Campbell has taken a step forward in his recovery from abdominal surgery by practicing on a limited basis two days in a row, but he may need to upgrade to full participation Friday if the Colts are to sign off on him playing Sunday against Denver. While Campbell has been sidelined the past two games, Zach Pascal (seven catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns) seems to have at least temporarily separated himself from the Colts' other depth wideouts beyond No. 1 target T.Y. Hilton.

