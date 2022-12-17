Campbell caught two of four targets for 13 yards in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Campbell tied with Alec Pierce for second on the team with four targets, but Michael Pittman led the way with 10 catches for 60 yards on 14 targets to finish as the only Indianapolis receiver with more than two catches. With an inconsistent role on an offense helmed by Matt Ryan -- who hasn't thrown for 250 yards in a game since Week 6 -- Campbell will remain a risky fantasy option in Week 16 against the Chargers.