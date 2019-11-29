Colts' Parris Campbell: Week 13 status unclear
Campbell (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Despite practicing all week -- albeit in a limited fashion -- Campbell's Week 13 status remains unclear, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports. With that in mind, coach Frank Reich noted Friday, "I'm not so sure (Campbell's) gonna make it this week, but we're gonna wait another day to make that decision." If Campbell is limited or out Sunday, Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers and Marcus Johnson would continue to see added snaps at wide receiver this weekend. T.Y. Hilton (calf) and Devin Funchess (collarbone) were previously ruled out by the team.
