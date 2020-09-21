Coach Frank Reich relayed Monday that Campbell, who suffered MCL and PCL injuries Week 2, is "going to miss some time," Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

At this stage, there's not a clear timetable for Campbell's return, and it has yet to be determined if the wideout will require a procedure. That said, it's safe to rule Campbell out for this coming Sunday's game against the Jets. His absence should free up snaps behind top option T.Y. Hilton for rookie Michael Pittman and Zach Pascal, as well as Daurice Fountain and Ashton Dulin to a lesser degree.