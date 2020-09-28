Campbell (knee) is scheduled for a procedure to address his left MCL and PCL injuries in the near future, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Campbell isn't ruled out for the season, but a timetable for the second-year pro's recovery still remains undisclosed. The 23-year-old looked electric in the season opener when he torched Jacksonville for six catches and 71 yards, and with Michael Pittman (knee) now evidently in line for a multi-week absence, it would provide a significant boost for Indianapolis' receiving corps if Campbell were eventually able to return to the lineup.