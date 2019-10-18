Play

Campbell (abdomen) won't play Sunday against the Texans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Per George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, the plan is for Campbell to return to practice next week. In his continued absence, Zach Pascal, Deon Cain and Chester Rogers will be in the mix for added wideout snaps behind top option T.Y. Hilton.

