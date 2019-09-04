Campbell appears primed for a large offensive role during Sunday's tilt against the Chargers, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Campbell flashed during the Colts' preseason finale against the Bengals, notching three catches for 42 yards, and appears fully recovered from his hamstring injury. The rookie second-round pick has also earned praise from Indianapolis' coaching staff for his quickness in picking up the offensive scheme. It wouldn't be surprising for Campbell to earn the No. 3 receiver role over Chester Rogers early in the season if he makes the most of his opportunities.