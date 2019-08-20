Colts' Penny Hart: Back practicing Tuesday
Hart (hamstring) practiced Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Hart had been nursing a hamstring injury for a few weeks now and finally made his return to practice Tuesday. It's unclear exactly what capacity Hart practiced in, but he should now have the opportunity to fight for a spot on the team's final roster.
